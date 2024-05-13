The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on JYNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.58. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Joint by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

