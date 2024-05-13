The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 1.3%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 9,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 90,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $768.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

