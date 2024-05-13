The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. 876,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,035. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

