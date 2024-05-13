Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0980 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $641.17 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00053012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,545,618,261 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

