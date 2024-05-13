THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Damian Sanders Purchases 312,500 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) insider Damian Sanders acquired 312,500 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($251,256.28).

THG stock opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. THG Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.25 ($1.39). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.01. The company has a market capitalization of £909.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.00, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.60 ($0.90).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

