Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on June 10th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
TRI opened at $167.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
