Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,693 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Thoughtworks worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 306,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

