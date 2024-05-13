Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.03 $468.17 million $12.63 34.77

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiga Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 3 7 0 0 1.70

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $443.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

