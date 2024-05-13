Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 158,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 347,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $653.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

