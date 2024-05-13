TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
TMT Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMTCR remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. TMT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
About TMT Acquisition
