TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMTCR remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. TMT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

