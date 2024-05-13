tomiNet Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $54.95 million and $17.31 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.47722666 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $17,547,770.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

