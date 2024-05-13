TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $22,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. 826,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.16. TORM has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $387.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TORM will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 53.22%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

