Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 66.9% in April

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,322,200 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the April 15th total of 5,585,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 493.2 days.
TRMLF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $53.91.
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
