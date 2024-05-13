Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
TYIDY stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $106.84.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
