Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 31.61% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The firm had revenue of C$785.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
