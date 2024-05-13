TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Up 5.5 %
TSYHY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 2,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.03.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
