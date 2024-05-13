TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 5.5 %

TSYHY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 2,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

