Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 581902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

