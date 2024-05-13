Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 11.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $28.85. 427,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 696,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Trupanion Trading Up 19.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

