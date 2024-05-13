Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTF remained flat at $7.80 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $9.56.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
