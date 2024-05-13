TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 43,369 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $440,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,297,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 117,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,284 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TXO Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

