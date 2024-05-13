Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UURAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.96.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
