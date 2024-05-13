Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UURAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

