UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

UDR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.20. 546,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.