UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,609,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 93.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UFP Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

UFPI stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

