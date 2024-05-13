UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday.

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 603,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 109,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

