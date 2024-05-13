Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (ASX:URW) Declares $0.15 Final Dividend

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (ASX:URW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.16.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

