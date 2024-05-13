UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 1,099,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

