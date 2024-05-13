Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Uniper Stock Performance
Shares of Uniper stock remained flat at $54.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Uniper has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $175.60.
Uniper Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uniper
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.