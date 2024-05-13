Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.63

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 955.50 ($12.00), with a volume of 1112744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963 ($12.09).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.21) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.51) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,830.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 949.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 977.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 23.60 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,000.00%.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

