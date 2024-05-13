United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

