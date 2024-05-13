Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. 12,201,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $235,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,224,859.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,224,859.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,180,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

