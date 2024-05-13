Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Universal Display by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

