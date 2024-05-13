Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Up 22.9% in April

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 264,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $22.92. 4,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,891. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Univest Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

