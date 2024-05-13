Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Up 43.3% in April

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban One during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Urban One by 1,428.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

