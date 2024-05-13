Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $87,329.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urgent.ly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $3,784,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Urgent.ly Trading Up 1.3 %

ULY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 41,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,246. Urgent.ly has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

