US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

US Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

USFD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

