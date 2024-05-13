USA Financial Formulas Acquires 1,609 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 391.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Linde were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $434.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.57.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

