USA Financial Formulas Acquires 1,861 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31,016.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 277.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $19.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $776.89. The stock had a trading volume of 651,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,752. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.76.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

