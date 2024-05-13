USA Financial Formulas Acquires New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Matson by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 303,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matson by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Price Performance

MATX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,547. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $539,979 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.