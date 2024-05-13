USA Financial Formulas Acquires Shares of 166 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 51,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.74. 2,451,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.28 and a 200 day moving average of $511.60. The stock has a market cap of $470.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

