USA Financial Formulas Acquires Shares of 7,746 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,647,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PTC by 153.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 67,493 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.12. The stock had a trading volume of 643,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

