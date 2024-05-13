USA Financial Formulas Buys Shares of 14,483 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,441,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.14 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

