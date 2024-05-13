USA Financial Formulas Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 314.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.36. The stock had a trading volume of 369,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,630. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $170.87.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.