USA Financial Formulas Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $297.76. 47,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,671. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.56 and its 200 day moving average is $278.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.