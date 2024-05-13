USA Financial Formulas Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

VRTX traded up $7.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $429.93. 939,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.62 and a 200 day moving average of $401.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

