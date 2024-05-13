USA Financial Formulas Has $26,000 Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Archrock were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

