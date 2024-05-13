USA Financial Formulas Has $37,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NetEase were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 86.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 21.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 37.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $99.49. 2,165,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,538. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.