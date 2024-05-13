USA Financial Formulas Has $41,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,053,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.