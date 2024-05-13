USA Financial Formulas Increases Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3,273.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,577,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

