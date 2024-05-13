USA Financial Formulas Invests $1.23 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

