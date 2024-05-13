USA Financial Formulas Invests $63,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $98.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7,557.24. 19,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,971. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,750.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,123.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock worth $33,583,775. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

